Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Canada's PointClickCare delays IPO plans, raises $85-million in venture capital instead

Sean Silcoff

Canadian health-care software firm PointClickCare Technologies Inc. has delayed its plans to go public and instead has raised $85-million (U.S.) in a private financing led by San Francisco fund Dragoneer Investment Group.

“We are not ruling out the public markets as a financing option to fuel future expansion,” PointClickCare CEO Mike Wessinger said in a press release. “But our track record of successfully delivering sustainable growth has put us in an enviable position for any private technology company – to execute an IPO only when the market conditions offer the most favourable opportunity for our business, our customers and our investors. In other words, we can afford to wait until the timing is right for us.”

Sean Silcoff

 

