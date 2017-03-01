The Canadian Bankers Association has found its new chief executive, naming Neil Parmenter to lead the banking industry’s main lobby group.
Mr. Parmenter will start his new job on May 1, succeeding Terry Campbell, who has served as the association’s CEO for six years and signalled last fall that he would retire.Report Typo/Error
