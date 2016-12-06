Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Canadian banks send a message by holding line on bonus payments Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

I pity the investment banker who decides to throw a hissy fit over this year’s bonus payment.

Canada’s six bank-owned dealers just turned in stellar results, collectively posting profits of $7.8-billion for fiscal 2016, a 5-per-cent increase over the previous year, on the back of strong takeover activity and a surge in equity financings from utilities and energy companies.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Tips for smart charitable giving (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular