I pity the investment banker who decides to throw a hissy fit over this year’s bonus payment.
Canada’s six bank-owned dealers just turned in stellar results, collectively posting profits of $7.8-billion for fiscal 2016, a 5-per-cent increase over the previous year, on the back of strong takeover activity and a surge in equity financings from utilities and energy companies.Report Typo/Error
