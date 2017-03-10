Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Canadian firms open foreign debt taps Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson AND James Bradshaw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The number of Canadian firms tapping foreign debt markets went up last year, a trend that is expected to continue as more companies expand globally.

Several of the country’s largest financial firms, telecom giants and even provincial governments looked abroad to finance their debt in 2016 – some for the first time. There were 181 cross-border debt deals by Canadian corporations into foreign markets last year, worth $144-billion including self-funded debt, data from Thomson Reuters show. By either measure, this was the highest volume in a decade.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Jacqueline Nelson @j2nelson, James Bradshaw @jembradshaw

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular