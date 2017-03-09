Canadian institutional investors are broadening their use of exchange-traded funds as they seek to limit costs in their quest for liquidity and diversification, according to a new report.

Professional money managers are increasingly turning to certain kinds of ETFs that promise to boost returns in the persistent low-interest-rate environment, which has also inspired forays into alternative asset classes. Some of these newer products can also mitigate risk compared with other ETFs by targeting stocks with a lower volatility profile.

