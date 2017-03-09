Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Canadian institutional investors increase ETF exposure Add to ...

Christina Pellegrini AND Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian institutional investors are broadening their use of exchange-traded funds as they seek to limit costs in their quest for liquidity and diversification, according to a new report.

Professional money managers are increasingly turning to certain kinds of ETFs that promise to boost returns in the persistent low-interest-rate environment, which has also inspired forays into alternative asset classes. Some of these newer products can also mitigate risk compared with other ETFs by targeting stocks with a lower volatility profile.

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

 
