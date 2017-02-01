A push by major institutional investors to improve the boardroom behaviour of U.S. public companies is getting support from Canadian heavyweights.

RBC Global Asset Management and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Boston-based money manager MFS Investment Management have joined a contingent of large institutions laying out a new corporate governance road map – including a move to shun dual-class share structures and assert that shareholders deserve “voting rights in proportion to their economic interest.”

Report Typo/Error