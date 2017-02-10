Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sean Silcoff

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Despite a global slowdown in venture capital investing in 2016, the Canadian startup scene had its best year since the heart of the dot-com boom.

New figures from Thomson Reuters show 459 Canadian companies raised a combined $3.7-billion in venture financing last year. That amounted to a 15-year high in dollars raised and a 36-per-cent increase over the previous year, “a year-over-year leap not seen since the year 2000,” the information company said.

