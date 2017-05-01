Celestica Inc. has been many things since going public 19 years ago.

The one-time IBM operation, which provides outsourced manufacturing services to electronics companies, was the jewel of the Onex Corp. empire in the 1990s. Then it became a symbol of excess during the dot-com bubble as its stock hit the clouds and its market capitalization topped $20-billion. Almost as quickly, Celestica turned into a pariah; its stock collapsed and revenues dwindled from a high of $10-billion (U.S.) in 2001 as the previously buoyant outsourcing market slowed.

