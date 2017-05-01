Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Under CEO Rob Mionis, Celestica is something it hasn’t been for years: a growth story. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Under CEO Rob Mionis, Celestica is something it hasn’t been for years: a growth story. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Celestica comes alive: As sales and shares rise, CEO eyes acquisitions Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Celestica Inc. has been many things since going public 19 years ago.

The one-time IBM operation, which provides outsourced manufacturing services to electronics companies, was the jewel of the Onex Corp. empire in the 1990s. Then it became a symbol of excess during the dot-com bubble as its stock hit the clouds and its market capitalization topped $20-billion. Almost as quickly, Celestica turned into a pariah; its stock collapsed and revenues dwindled from a high of $10-billion (U.S.) in 2001 as the previously buoyant outsourcing market slowed.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Here’s the good news about the housing market right now (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular