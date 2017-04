Investors are mad as hell and we’ll soon find out how they’re going to take it.

Some of Cenovus Energy Inc. shareholders are seething over the company’s $17.7-billion oil sands and natural gas acquisition and things could get tense at the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday. Since Cenovus announced the deal with ConocoPhillips on March 29, its shares have lost nearly a fifth of their value.

