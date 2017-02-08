Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rachelle Younglai

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has added a new mining banker to its team, as banks hustle for work amid the commodities downturn.

David Shaver joined CIBC in November and reports to Chris Gratias, the bank’s head of global mining investment banking.

Mr. Shaver previously worked at Royal Bank of Canada as the bank’s mining group managing director. He lost his job earlier last year when RBC shuffled its investment banking team and promoted its long time mining head to vice-chair of capital markets.

