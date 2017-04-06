Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

CIBC chief on richer bid for PrivateBanCorp; Caisse deputy heeds 'calling' Add to ...

Subscribers Only

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The head of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce made his case to shareholders Thursday for the proposed $4.9-billion (U.S.) purchase of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc., a week after hiking the offer price by 20 per cent.

Chief executive officer Victor Dodig sought to reassure investors that he expects the transaction to close within months, allowing CIBC to start executing its long-awaited U.S. expansion plans. In prepared remarks at the bank’s annual meeting in Ottawa, he said that, even though CIBC has had to dig deeper into its coffers in the hope of sealing the deal, there is still room for PrivateBank, as it is known, to grow.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular