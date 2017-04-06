Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The CIBC sign outside the bank’s head office in downtown Toronto. (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
The CIBC sign outside the bank’s head office in downtown Toronto. (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

CIBC chief pitches merits of richer bid for PrivateBanCorp Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini AND James Bradshaw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The head of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce made his case to shareholders Thursday for the proposed $4.9-billion (U.S.) purchase of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc., a week after hiking the offer price by 20 per cent.

Chief executive officer Victor Dodig sought to reassure investors that he expects the transaction to close within months, allowing CIBC to start executing its long-awaited U.S. expansion plans. In prepared remarks at the bank’s annual meeting in Ottawa, he said that, even though CIBC has had to dig deeper into its coffers in the hope of sealing the deal, there is still room for PrivateBank, as it is known, to grow.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Bradshaw on Twitter: @jembradshaw

Also on The Globe and Mail

Deal in Dunkin' Donuts case may mean free treats (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular