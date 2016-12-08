Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is widely expected to raise its $3.8-billion (U.S.) bid for a U.S. bank, and the question now is whether CIBC can close the ground-breaking deal without overpaying.

CIBC announced a long-awaited U.S. expansion in June by bidding for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. On Wednesday, PrivateBancorp delayed a shareholder vote on the takeover until the new year, after three proxy advisers recommended that investors reject the current terms. Analysts and rival bankers say the delay gives Canada’s fifth-largest lender time to sweeten its bid.

