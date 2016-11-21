The Competition Bureau has closed its investigation into TMX Group, concluding that owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange likely did not violate the Competition Act in the operation of its market data business.

Last year, TMX rival Aequitas Innovations Inc. complained to the Bureau about what it maintained was “anti-competitive conduct” from TMX Group in relation to its market data product. At the time, Aequitas was attempting to build out its own competing data product. Aequitas alleged that agreements between TMX and investment dealers prevented the sharing of private data without the consent of TMX Group.

