Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
The Competition Bureau has closed its investigation into TMX Group, concluding that owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange likely did not violate the Competition Act in the operation of its market data business.

Last year, TMX rival Aequitas Innovations Inc. complained to the Bureau about what it maintained was “anti-competitive conduct” from TMX Group in relation to its market data product. At the time, Aequitas was attempting to build out its own competing data product. Aequitas alleged that agreements between TMX and investment dealers prevented the sharing of private data without the consent of TMX Group.

  • TMX Group Ltd
    $65.65
    +1.34
    (+2.08%)
  • Updated November 21 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

