A new division of Concert Real Estate Corp. has made its first acquisition as the company hunts for growth in a frenetic commercial real estate market.

After nearly 30 years of developing properties – with roots building rental housing in British Columbia – Vancouver-based Concert recently opened its doors to new investors, looking beyond its 19 pension-plan owners for capital. The company’s resulting commercial real estate fund is now making its first investment: a warehouse and distribution facility in Brampton, Ont., purchased for $158.3-million at auction.

