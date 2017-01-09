Over two decades, Constellation Software Inc. used a steady diet of acquisitions to become one of Canada’s largest tech companies, gobbling up more than 250 smaller rivals to build a $12-billion business.
In recent months, Constellation’s growth-by-deals strategy has stopped working. Activist investors and private-equity funds have become increasingly aggressive players in a sector the Toronto-based company used to dominate, and are outbidding Constellation on takeover targets.Report Typo/Error
