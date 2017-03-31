The head of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is expressing concerns about a growing wave of protectionism that is threatening investment returns.

The debate over open borders has gained traction amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to reform the North American free-trade agreement. Unrest in Europe caused by the Brexit vote, and the potential for populist candidates to make progress in French and German elections, have also contributed to a climate of uncertainty.

