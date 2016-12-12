The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is making its first investment foray into New Zealand, buying half of a real estate portfolio from another Canadian pension plan.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) is selling CPPIB half of a group of Kiwi office and retail properties in a deal valued at $545-million, primarily in the urban markets of Auckland and Wellington. CPPIB’s initial equity stake will be $216-million. The properties are managed by Sydney-based AMP Capital, which CPPIB already works with in Australian property investments.

Report Typo/Error