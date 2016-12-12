Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

CPPIB makes first foray into New Zealand with PSP deal Add to ...

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is making its first investment foray into New Zealand, buying half of a real estate portfolio from another Canadian pension plan.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) is selling CPPIB half of a group of Kiwi office and retail properties in a deal valued at $545-million, primarily in the urban markets of Auckland and Wellington. CPPIB’s initial equity stake will be $216-million. The properties are managed by Sydney-based AMP Capital, which CPPIB already works with in Australian property investments.

