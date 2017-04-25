Canada Pension Plan investment Board is counting on increasing global demand for reputable private schools its latest investment in an education company.

The country’s largest pension fund said Tuesday that it would invest in the privatization of Hong Kong-based Nord Anglia Education Inc., alongside current majority owner Baring Private Equity Asia. The company operates 43 international schools in 15 global markets that educate more than 37,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of high school.

Report Typo/Error