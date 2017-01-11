The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is readying for a change to the senior management team as its chief financial officer prepares to retire.

Benita Warmbold, who also held a senior managing director title, will exit the fund in June of this year, giving CPPIB months to find and appoint a successor. The fund will look for internal and external candidates for the role. That timeline will allow Ms. Warmbold to oversee all of CPPIB’s 2017 fiscal year.

Report Typo/Error