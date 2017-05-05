Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) Inc. landed veteran investment banker Ram Amarnath from Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. this week to anchor the global investment bank’s coverage of industrial companies and financial players such as pension funds.

Mr. Amarnath was a managing director at Morgan Stanley, and worked at the firm for 12 years, but started his career at a predecessor to Credit Suisse in 2001.

