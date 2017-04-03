Bombardier Inc.’s pledge to defer paying out more than half of last year’s planned compensation for its six top paid executives until 2020 to placate angry Quebeckers doesn’t go far enough, a shareholder rights group and opposition lawmakers said.

“The heart of the problem hasn’t been resolved,” Daniel Thouin, president of Montreal-based shareholder rights group Médac, said Monday. “The compensation is deferred but it’s being maintained. In our opinion, nothing has really changed. We’ll continue our push asking shareholders to vote against this.”

