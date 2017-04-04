Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Kelly Cryderman

Calgary — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Total Energy Services Inc.’s $225-million hostile takeover of Savanna Energy Services Corp. appeared near-assured last month, but shareholders are facing another prompt to make a choice this week as the Total offer winds down.

Total Energy is offering 0.13 of one of its shares, plus 20 cents in cash, for each Savanna share, and has more than 50 per cent of Savanna shares sewn up. But the goal is 100-per-cent share ownership and privatization of Savanna – which has struggled alongside other oil field services firms with the crude price drop and the resulting plunge in activity.

Follow Kelly Cryderman on Twitter: @KellyCryderman

