There is renewed speculation that deal flow is about to pick up among the largest Canadian oil producers, with refineries and oil-sands assets seen as potentially changing hands.
Crude oil prices have shot up and held around $50 (U.S.) a barrel in recent weeks, bolstering confidence and partially easing disagreements over asset values previously blamed for stalling transactions.Report Typo/Error
Follow @jeffalewison Twitter:
- Total SA$48.610.00(0.00%)
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC$50.590.00(0.00%)
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC$53.770.00(0.00%)
- CNOOC Ltd$136.750.00(0.00%)
- Exxon Mobil Corp$86.910.00(0.00%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$29.400.00(0.00%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$39.330.00(0.00%)
- Updated October 24 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.