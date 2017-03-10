Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Debt held by Canadian Natural Resources under review by credit rater Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Credit rater DBRS Ltd. has placed debt held by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. under review, warning that weak oil prices could hamper its ability to reduce leverage.

The move comes after Canadian Natural announced a $12.7-billion cash-and-stock deal for oil sands assets held by Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Marathon Oil Corp., taking advantage of the industry downturn to snap up new production at a hefty discount.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeff Lewis on Twitter: @jeffalewis

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carbon price not behind Shell’s oil sands sale: McKenna (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular