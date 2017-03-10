Credit rater DBRS Ltd. has placed debt held by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. under review, warning that weak oil prices could hamper its ability to reduce leverage.
The move comes after Canadian Natural announced a $12.7-billion cash-and-stock deal for oil sands assets held by Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Marathon Oil Corp., taking advantage of the industry downturn to snap up new production at a hefty discount.
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$32.21+0.16(+0.50%)
