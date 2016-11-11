An old-school Toronto trading firm is getting a new-school owner.
This week, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada approved a change in control of Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. to a numbered company owned by Dino Verbrugge, 42, and Jared Vegosen, 35. The pair also run DV Trading LLC, a proprietary trading shop based in Chicago that uses its own money and cutting-edge technology to trade derivatives and other asset classes around the world.Report Typo/Error
