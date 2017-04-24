Investment dealer Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. opened an institutional equity sales and trading desk in Vancouver on Monday, expanding into Western Canada after a number of independent firms closed their doors.
Echelon hired a Vancouver team led by senior vice-president Chris Dabbs, who launched a Vancouver sales force for Dundee Securities in 1999. Echelon also hired Michael Forge, who has worked with Mr. Dabbs since 2009.Report Typo/Error
