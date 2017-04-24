Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Echelon Wealth Partners opens Vancouver equity desk

Investment dealer Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. opened an institutional equity sales and trading desk in Vancouver on Monday, expanding into Western Canada after a number of independent firms closed their doors.

Echelon hired a Vancouver team led by senior vice-president Chris Dabbs, who launched a Vancouver sales force for Dundee Securities in 1999. Echelon also hired Michael Forge, who has worked with Mr. Dabbs since 2009.

