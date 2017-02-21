Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Jacqueline Nelson

Steve Hudson’s specialty lender, ECN Capital Corp., is fuelling up for its next round of acquisitions through the $1.25-billion (U.S.) sale of its U.S. commercial- and vendor-finance business.

On Tuesday, ECN said it would unload a business that helps companies lease equipment in the United States – everything from construction diggers to big rigs and even large kitchen appliances for franchises. The buyer is Pittsburgh-based bank PNC Financial Services Group, and the value of the basket of financial leases included in the deal is nearly $1.1-billion.

