Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
ECN Capital looks to raise $700-million after cancelled merger deal Add to ...

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Newly hatched finance company ECN Capital Corp. is moving forward with plans to raise up to $700-million to fund growth projects after cancelling a planned deal with special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) Infor Acquisition Corp.

ECN Capital was spun out of Element Financial Corp. last month and had planned to raise $220-million by joing forces with Infor. The two companies mutually agreed to cancel that transaction on Wednesday, as Infor shareholders were not expected to approve the transaction at a vote scheduled for Oct. 24.

