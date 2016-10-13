Newly hatched finance company ECN Capital Corp. is moving forward with plans to raise up to $700-million to fund growth projects after cancelling a planned deal with special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) Infor Acquisition Corp.

ECN Capital was spun out of Element Financial Corp. last month and had planned to raise $220-million by joing forces with Infor. The two companies mutually agreed to cancel that transaction on Wednesday, as Infor shareholders were not expected to approve the transaction at a vote scheduled for Oct. 24.

