Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Eric Sprott shows why a golden deal may be better than a pile of cash Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In recent weeks, the bright lights in mining and finance circles have been asking what on earth Eric Sprott is up to.

Mr. Sprott’s stock picking prowess has made him an occasional billionaire – the 72-year-old money manager has a chunk of his fortune tied up in gold companies, which means he is well-to-do all the time and vaults into the ranks of the unimaginably wealthy when bullion prices soar.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Target's profit surges (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog