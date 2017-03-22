A jailed former banker who became the face of the Libor rate manipulation scandal left behind faulty trading models and millions of dollars in losses when he quit his job at Royal Bank of Canada years earlier, a new book reveals.

Tom Hayes, a former trader at UBS AG and Citigroup Inc., was one of the only bankers sent to prison for crimes stemming from the global financial crisis. He helped mastermind the manipulation of an interest-rate benchmark that affects trillions of dollars of loans, mortgages and derivatives contracts around the world. An international investigation started in 2012 revealed widespread manipulation by multiple banks, which were slapped with billions of dollars in fines.

Report Typo/Error