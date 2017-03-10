Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Fairfax gets pension-fund backing on largest deal

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is gathering more institutional-investor support for the largest acquisition in its history.

The Toronto-based insurance and investments company said Friday that it will add another $500-million (U.S.) in capital from Alberta Investment Management Corp. toward its $4.9-billion acquisition of Swiss insurer Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG. Through the deal, AIMCo will acquire more than 10 per cent of Allied World’s shares.

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

