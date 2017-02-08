Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is preparing a bid to acquire New Zealand-based insurance company Tower Ltd. in a deal valued at about $140-million (U.S.), according to people familiar with the sale process.

An offer for the publicly-traded property and casualty insurer could be announced as early as late Wednesday, those people said. The acquisition would give Fairfax a foothold in an insurance market that is evolving in the wake of major earthquakes, and would further the company’s reputation as a consolidator on the global stage.

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

 

