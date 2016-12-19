Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. has struck its largest-ever deal to buy an international specialty insurance company, reinvigorated by investment opportunity driven by political change in the United States.

Prem Watsa, founder and CEO of Fairfax, said Monday that the $4.9-billion (U.S.) cash-and-stock bid to buy Zug, Switzerland-based Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG would be “transformative” for his company, adding that this is the best deal Fairfax had ever struck.

