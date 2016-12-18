Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jacqueline Nelson

Fairfax Financial Holdings Corp. has struck its largest-ever deal to buy Swiss insurance company Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG, expanding its footprint in the U.S. and around the world.

Toronto-based Fairfax will buy the property and casualty insurer in a transaction valued at $4.9-billion (U.S.). Allied World will operate as a separate name brand, much like the other insurance companies in Fairfax’s stable.

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

 

