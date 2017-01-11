The long-established practice of providing shareholders with a single one-line fairness opinion from the company’s financial advisers on a proposed sale or merger has been challenged by a precedent-setting decision from an unlikely place: the Court of Appeal of Yukon.

InterOil Corp., which is incorporated in the Yukon, had its acquisition by ExxonMobil recently blocked by the Yukon appellate court, which cited a number of red flags in the deal.

Report Typo/Error