Canadian quick service restaurant chain Freshii is preparing to go public, a deal that is scheduled to launch this fall and build on the success of Aritzia’s recent initial public offering.

For a full year there has been chatter that Freshii wanted to pursue an IPO. The company, however, was in a tough spot because it isn’t big enough to garner mass attention in the United States, where it initially wanted to list, and the Canadian IPO market all but died in 2016.

