Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Fast food chain Freshii prepping a fall IPO Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Kiladze

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian quick service restaurant chain Freshii is preparing to go public, a deal that is scheduled to launch this fall and build on the success of Aritzia’s recent initial public offering.

For a full year there has been chatter that Freshii wanted to pursue an IPO. The company, however, was in a tough spot because it isn’t big enough to garner mass attention in the United States, where it initially wanted to list, and the Canadian IPO market all but died in 2016.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Kiladze on Twitter: @timkiladze

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog