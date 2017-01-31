Matthew Corrin was 23 when he opened the first Freshii in downtown Toronto in 2005. He had never worked in the restaurant industry before and didn’t have a detailed business plan. What he did have was a $250,000 investment from his parents and a vision for a different way of eating.

Freshii Inc. has grown a lot since then, expanding in Canada and beyond to 244 mostly franchised restaurants in 15 countries. It reached another milestone on Tuesday when its shares began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising total proceeds of $125-million split between the company itself and some early investors.

