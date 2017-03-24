Geoff Beattie and Ed Sonshine are stepping down as board members at Royal Bank of Canada.

In a recent regulatory filing, RBC disclosed that Mr. Beattie and Mr. Sonshine, directors since 2001 and 2008, respectively, are not standing for re-election at the bank’s annual meeting next month.

“On behalf of the board, we thank Geoff Beattie and Ed Sonshine for their years of dedicated service as directors,” RBC wrote in the filing.

Report Typo/Error