Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Five private equity funds are slugging it out with two of the country’s biggest propane suppliers in the $400-million-plus auction of Gibson Energy Inc.’s propane business, the latest example of institutional investors' love affair with all things infrastructure.

Gibson, a Calgary-based energy-infrastructure company, announced plans to sell Western Canada’s second-largest propane supplier in the summer and said it was taking “final” bids in December, with an eye to revealing a buyer early this year. Sources say two industry rivals made bids last month: Superior Plus Corp., which owns Canada’s largest propane distributors, and Parkland Fuel Corp., which is aggressively building a national fuel-distribution business.

