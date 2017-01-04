Five private equity funds are slugging it out with two of the country’s biggest propane suppliers in the $400-million-plus auction of Gibson Energy Inc.’s propane business, the latest example of institutional investors' love affair with all things infrastructure.

Gibson, a Calgary-based energy-infrastructure company, announced plans to sell Western Canada’s second-largest propane supplier in the summer and said it was taking “final” bids in December, with an eye to revealing a buyer early this year. Sources say two industry rivals made bids last month: Superior Plus Corp., which owns Canada’s largest propane distributors, and Parkland Fuel Corp., which is aggressively building a national fuel-distribution business.

