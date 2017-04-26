Energy-market conditions have been anything but ideal for GMP Capital Inc. since it bought FirstEnergy Capital last summer, but the acquisition is paying off for Canada’s largest independent dealer regardless, its chief executive officer says.

GMP acquired FirstEnergy, a prominent boutique brokerage, for $98.6-million to bolster its position in energy banking after its own franchise in Calgary had weakened. The market had looked as if it was recovering while its integration of FirstEnergy got under way, but the rebound stalled.

