Lloyd Blankfein, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has some simple advice for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he works to forge a relationship with maverick U.S. President Donald Trump: relax, and ignore Twitter.

Mr. Blankfein was in Toronto last week sending an equally straightforward message to Canadian business leaders considering U.S. expansion: jump in, it doesn’t get much better than this.

