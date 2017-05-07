Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

During a conference in Toronto this past week, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, seen in 2013, advised Canadian business leaders looking to expand south of the border. (Craig Ruttle/AP)
Andrew Willis

Lloyd Blankfein, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has some simple advice for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he works to forge a relationship with maverick U.S. President Donald Trump: relax, and ignore Twitter.

Mr. Blankfein was in Toronto last week sending an equally straightforward message to Canadian business leaders considering U.S. expansion: jump in, it doesn’t get much better than this.

