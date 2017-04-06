Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Investment bank Goldman Sachs & Co. signalled it expects the torrid pace of cross-border takeover activity to continue by naming a veteran deal maker to the newly created role of head of Canadian mergers and acquisitions.

Goldman recently announced that Toronto-based managing director Luke Gordon, who joined the firm in 1999, is taking responsibility for advising Canadian clients on takeovers, as part of the global team that focuses on M&A assignments.

