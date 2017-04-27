Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has formally named banker Ian Taylor the head of equity capital markets (ECM) for Canada.
Mr. Taylor is tasked with driving engagement between Goldman’s Canadian issuer clients, its sector-focused ECM teams and its investing clients in Canada, the United States and around the world, the bank said in a memo on Thursday.Report Typo/Error
