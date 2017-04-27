Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Goldman Sachs names new head of equity capital markets in Canada Add to ...

Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has formally named banker Ian Taylor the head of equity capital markets (ECM) for Canada.

Mr. Taylor is tasked with driving engagement between Goldman’s Canadian issuer clients, its sector-focused ECM teams and its investing clients in Canada, the United States and around the world, the bank said in a memo on Thursday.

