A new investment fund with big-name backers is on the hunt for entrepreneurs and startups that can shake up the financial services industry.

The investment group, called Portag3 Ventures, has Paul Desmarais III in its corner as executive chairman, and former CEO of Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. Adam Felesky running daily operations. Capital comes from three firms controlled by the Desmarais family: Power Financial Corp., asset-manager IGM Financial Inc. and insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc.

