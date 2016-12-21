Will 2017 finally be the breakout year for Canadian tech initial public offerings?

After the successful public debuts of Kinaxis Inc. in 2014 and Shopify Inc. last year, 2016 is set to pass into the history books without a single tech IPO here.

“We’ve gone from a bit of a dry spell to an enduring drought,” said Alex Graham, head for communications, media and technology investment banking with RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Report Typo/Error