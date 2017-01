As the Ottawa bubble debated whether Kevin O’Leary would have the audacity to run for leader of the Conservative party, one talking point was repeated as a glaring knock against his potential candidacy: He can’t speak French.

Because this is a bilingual country, and because Quebec votes are crucial to any leadership bid, it was a convincing argument. But it also masked a hidden truth -- Mr. O’Leary’s big weakness is his business history.

